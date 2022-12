Not Available

Bhaaratheeyam is a 1997 Indian Malayalam-language drama film directed by Suresh Krishnan and written by Madhupal from a story by Krishnan. Starring Suresh Gopi, Kalabhavan Mani, Maniyanpilla Raju, Anusha and Suhasini. The film has songs composed by Berny-Ignatius and background score by Mohan Sithara.