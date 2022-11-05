Bhabhi Ki Chudiyan

Not Available

Geeta (Meena Kumari) is married to Shyam (Balraj Sahni) but is unable to bear children. Orphaned as a youth, Mohan (Sailesh Kumar) is raised by his elder brother Shyam and his wife, Geeta, who offers the boy motherly love and devotion. When Mohan marries Prabha (Seema Deo).Prabha is from a wealthy family and her life is ruled over by her dominating mom (Durga Khote). Mohan's his youthful bride becomes jealous of his loyalty to his family. Misunderstandings arise to such an extent that Prabha moves out of her home, and back to her mom's. She gives birth to a baby, and not even her husband comes to visit her or to see the baby. But when the infant falls ill, Prabha must set aside her apprehension and learn to trust.