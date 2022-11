Not Available

Bhadra(Telugu: భద్ర) is a Telugu film released on 12 May 2005 ( Dubbed in malayalam as Brahmam ) and was directed by debutant director Boyapati Srinu. Ravi Teja and Meera Jasmine played the lead roles. The film was later remade into Tamil as Saravana with Silambarasan and Jyothikaand also remade into bengali as Josh with Jeet and Srabonti. Linda Arsenio danced in an item number.