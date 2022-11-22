Bhagapirivinai

Not Available

Vaidyalingam Moopanar and his younger brother Sundaralingam live together along with their family. It is one big happy joint family. Vaidyalingam does not have any children while Sundaralingam has two sons. His older son's left hand is paralysed since childhood, while his younger son is studying in college in the city. Vaidyalingam's wife is bitter and keeps cursing Sundaralingam and his family, while Vaidyalingam is very affectionate towards them and is unhappy with his wife for her bad behaviour.