Accused of murdering her husband, IAS officer Chanchala, is taken to a haunted house called Bhaaghamathie Bungalow, where police and CBI officials interrogate her to dig up dirt on a politician she had worked under. As she's left alone in the haunted house, spirits take control of her and IAS Chanchala transforms into an unrecognisable person. How this impacts her and everyone around her forms the crux of the story.