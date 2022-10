Not Available

Bhagyada Balegara movie tells that Bangles are a mark of feminist grace in India. In rural Karnataka and India, a Bangle seller is said to bring about fortunes to the village folk and is also considered as auspicious for ceremonies. Interestingly, the various colours of bangles hold significance for different ceremonies.Though a bangle seller is believed to bring in fortunes in the lives of others how much of fortune will he have in his own life will form the crux of the story.