Bhai is a 1997 Bollywood Action film directed by Deepak Shivdasani, while written by Kader Khan. The film starred Sunil Shetty, Pooja Batra, Sonali Bendre and Ashish Vidyarthi in lead roles. A remake of the Telugu movie Anna starring Rajasekhar, Roja Selvamani and Gautami Tadimalla, it was a huge success at the box office, and was one of the highest-grossing films of the year 1997.