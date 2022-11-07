Bhai Ho To Aisa

Not Available

Thakur is a rich and wealthy man. He has two sons, the elder is Ram, who is married but frequents a prostitute Munnibai. The second son is Bharat, who is unmarried, and is good, virtuous, and devoted to his family, and expected to marry Roopa. While disciplining his elder son, Thakur has a heart-attack and passes away, leaving the administration of the estate to his younger son and daughter-in-law, the wife of Ram, Gayetri. This does not auger well with Ram and Mamaji, and they attempt to force Bharat to sign the estate over to them. When they fail, they conspire to kill him, and take over the estate from Gayetri. Bharat overhears this, and goes along with Ram's plan to kill him. He then returns as Daku Mangal Singh, his look-alike, in order to set things right. Things seem to be going well, until Bharat finds himself in a tight corner when he is accused of killing himself.