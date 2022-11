Not Available

Prahlada, Lord Vishnu's staunch devotee, is born to Hiranyakashipu (S.V. Ranga Rao) his father. Hiranyakashipu is determined to dissuade his son from worshipping Lord Vishnu, as the Lord killed his brother, Hiranyaksa. To prevent Prahlada's devotion, Hiranyakashipu is willing to go to any extent.