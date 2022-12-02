Not Available

Bhale Donga

    The story begins with a swashbuckling thief, Surendra (Nandamuri Balakrishna), also a master of disguise, who always targets Vidhatha (Charan Raj), dictator of the city and he is being tracked down by SP Indrani (Sharada), an efficient Police officer. Surendra contracts a multi-speciality hospital for work free of cost with all this money. Whether Surendra and Indrani will be able take revenge against Vidhatha, and he will be able complete the hospital forms the rest of the story.

