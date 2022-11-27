Bhale Pellam

Not Available

Nandagopal (Jagapathi Babu) works as a managing director in a company. Bharathi (Meena), a carefree college student, falls in love with Nandagopal at first sight, while Anju also loves Nandagopal, though it is one-sided. Finally, Nandagopal consents to marry Bharathi. Raja (Raja Ravindra) was Bharathi's classmate and was in love with Bharathi, so Raja wants to take revenge on Bharathi. Raja begins to compel Bharathi and challenges to marry her. One day, Raja hugs Bharathi in front of Nandagopal, Nandagopal thinks that his wife has an affair with Raja and he expels Bharathi. What transpires later forms the crux of the story.