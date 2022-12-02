Not Available

Bhalo Theko

    The film is set in Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose's home in Falta, West Bengal, masquerading as Uttarpara. It deals with the story of a girl Anandi and her family (including uncle, brother, parents and sister), lover (brother's friend Babua) and few neighbours. Nature, tradition and love are Anandi's pillars of support in difficult times. Her brother will slowly drift away with bad or risky companies, will not return home one day, and will be lost forever. Her parents will die heartbroken and her sister will get married suddenly and will leave the family. Babua will go abroad and marry somebody else.

