Not Available

Arumugam (Srikanth) falls in love with the lovely Pooja (Aarti Agarwal), unaware that she's betrothed to the unpleasant Gautam (Vikramaditya). He keeps his feelings to himself but is only too happy to help when Pooja asks him to find a way to break up the engagement. Arumugam manages to get the wedding cancelled, but as he sadly realizes that Pooja will not return his affections he also discovers that true love was nearby all along.