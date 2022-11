Not Available

Bhanumathi Ramakrishna is a romantic comedy which gives a glimpse into the lives of the two characters - Bhanumathi (played by Salony) and Ramakrishna (played by Naveen). Ramakrishna migrates to Hyderabad from Tenali, in search of greener pastures and meets Bhanumathi - a no-nonsense urban woman. The movie revolves around seeking out love in your thirties, post-breakup stress, and the cultural difference between urban and rural India.