Bharatamlo Arjunudu

Arjun (Venkatesh) is unemployed but tolerant and kind-hearted, and stays with his father Dasaradharamayah (P. L. Narayana), stepmother (Tatineni Rajeswari) and step sister Kalyani (Samyutha). One day Arjun beats up a group of ruffians who are thrashing a poor man for not paying extortion, headed by Ungarala Ramappa and Ungarala Kishtappa (Paruchuri Brothers), protected by MLA Benerjee (Rao Gopal Rao). With this incident, Arjun's life changes; he invokes the wrath of the local goon. Ugarala Kishtapa warns his parents and insults his sister, and the infuriated Arjun, thrashes him and destroys all his activities. Arjun is arrested, C.I. Keshava Rao's (Nutan Prasad) henchmen go to Benerjee let him off with a warning, but an Inspector Shekar (Sudhakar) notes that Arjun is actually doing the right thing, later he also begins to fall in love with Arjun's sister Kalyani. Arjun has also fallen in love by Sensational Subhadra (Kushboo), a journalist his college meet.