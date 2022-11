Not Available

Dancer Anita Ratnam explores the wonders of the 2,000-year-old classical Indian dance known as Bharatanatyam. Ratnam, a cultural activist and founder of the Arangam Dance Theatre, has entertained audiences worldwide. With more than 1,000 performances in 15 countries, she is one of India's most famous dance icons. The Bharatanatyam traces its origins to the time of the sage Bharatha and is marked by a seamless flow of emotion, melody and rhythm.