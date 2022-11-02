Bharatha Vilas

Not Available

Baratha Vilas is a 1973 Tamil film starring Sivaji Ganesan. Gopal Sivaji Ganesan and Gowri KR Vijaya are salespeople in competing organisations. They are professional rivals and end up sharing rooms in the same house belonging to an English. Naidu M. R. Radha and his Telegu wife Manorama are caretakers of the house where Mohan and Gowri stay. Gopal and Gowri get married and both quit their jobs on the same day. Nair and his wife lend them some money to start a business.