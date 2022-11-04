Bharaya Bharthulu

Not Available

Anand, the spoiled son of a public prosecutor finds his exorbitant and Casanova-like lifestyle curbed by his disapproving father and maternal uncle. He is more or less compelled to get married to a woman, Sarada, who he initially dislikes, but subsequently falls in love with. All appears to be fine, until his father finds out that Anand is leading a double life, and has been seeing other women on the sly. Before he could initiate any corrective steps, he finds that his son has been arrested by the Police for allegedly killing a pregnant girlfriend.