Ramdas is a trusting individual, and trusts everybody around him. When times turn bad for him, he entrusts the life of his son, Bansi, to his trusted employee, Ronaklal, and departs. He regularly sends money to Ronaklal to provide for the upkeep of his son, but Ronaklal uses this money to educate his son, Deepak, keeps Bansi uneducated, and makes him do a lot of manual work. Years pass by, Ronaklal is now crippled, and is dependent on Bansi, as Deepak has left him, got married to a wealthy girl, and lives with his in-laws. Ronaklal is unable to show his face to Ramdas, and avoids him, and Bansi has grown up without knowing who his real father is. Will Ronaklal be able to tell Ramdas the truth when he returns, or will be just let Deepak be the sole heir to all the estate and the property?