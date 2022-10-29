Not Available

Bharya Athra Pora

  • Drama
  • Family

Satyanathen (Jayaram) is a teacher at Vivekodayam school, Thrissur . His wife Priya (Gopika) is a bank employee and he has a fourteen year old son Bhaskaran. Satyanathan is an alcoholic. After school hours, he can be seen with his friends in the local bar or at thekkinkad maithanam where they play cards.he is dissatisfied with his life and wife. He befriends some young men of the new generation whose lifestyle tempts him to take up their style. The film follows the events that follow as a flashback from his son.

Cast

GopikaPriya
Aju Varghese
Balachandran Chullikkadu
Siddique
Sunil Sukhada
JayaramSatyanathen

