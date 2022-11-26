Bharyabhartala Bandham

Not Available

Sanjeevi (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) and Archana (Jayasudha), a divorced couple meet just because of Sanjeevi's shares in Archana's company. This couple has a daughter called Krishna (Rajani), who lives with her mother without any freedom. Radha (Nandamuri Balakrishna) is Sanjeevi's sister's son, Sanjeevi, knowing that Archana is trying to get their daughter married to an Indian settled in America, tries to conduct Radha and Krishna's wedding. Will that wedding unite Sanjeevi and Archana?