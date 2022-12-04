Bhatir Purush

Not Available

This documentary unfolds the life and works of legendary 'baul' artiste Shah Abdul Karim. Abdul Karim was born in a low land area in Sunamganj district nearly hundred years ago. The place remains submerged almost eight months of the year. Karim never had a chance to attend school. But the gifted rhymester learnt from his surroundings, the people and nature and in time, he turned into a living legend. Karim has earned hundreds of awards including 'Ekushey Padak,' the highest national award in Bangladesh. The documentary narrates many untold aspects of Karim's life. Throughout the documentary, the 'baul samrat' (King of bauls) speaks on various facets of his music and life, including the approximate number of his songs, his 'murshid' (mentor), his second wife Sarala (whose inspiration was remarkable on his music) and many other aspects.