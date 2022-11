Not Available

Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja is an upcoming Indian Kannada language film directed by Karthik Saragur and produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, Rakshit Shetty, and Hemanth M. Rao. It features Aravinnd Iyer and Arohi Narayan in the lead roles along with Priyanka, Aadya, and Achyut Kumar.