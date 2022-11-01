Not Available

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

T-Series

When U.S.-based Siddharth visits his Indian home town with his new wife, he insists they stay at the ancestral home, laughing off family members' warnings of ghostly goings-on in the mansion. But events soon make him reconsider his beliefs. As unexplained and terrifying occurrences arise, Siddharth calls on his doctor friend to help solve the mystery. What will be the outcome? Will Siddharth's friend be able to solve this riddle?

Cast

Akshay KumarDr. Aditya Shrivastav
Vidya BalanAvni Siddharth Chaturvedi/Manjulika
Ameesha PatelRadha
Shiney AhujaSiddharth Chaturvedi/Raja Vibhuti Narayan
Paresh RawalBatukshankar Upadhyay
VineethProfessor

