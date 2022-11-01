Not Available

Manjeet Khosla lives with her widowed mom in Bombay, India. She gets married, gives birth to a son, and separates from her spouse. She goes to live on the 12th floor of an apartment building. Thereafter, she has an affair with Sanjay Thakkar, who is the son of the building Secretary. Shortly thereafter, she and her son fall down from their balcony and die. The building watchman testifies that Manjeet was depressed and suicidal.