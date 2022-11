Not Available

The setting is a village, where the village headman is a miser and does business by giving loans to poor farmers on heavy interest. The villagers hate him. The village headman has a son who is good to begin with but after his fathers death goes the father's way. The protagonist in the movie is another villager who is a friend of village headman's son. The clash between these two leading to the doom of both of them forms the rest of the story.