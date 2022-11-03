Not Available

Bhoothakkannadi movie is all about Vidyadharan (Mammootty) who is a small village clocksmith and a widower lives with his only daughter. His wife had died from a snake bite years ago. However his childhood friend and love Interest Sarojini (Sreelakshmi) who lives next to his house. Sarojini was left by her husband after living together only for a night from which she has a daughter who has grown to a teenager. Vidyadharan is paranoid from the fear of snakes possibly due to his wife's death in the past. He carries a flashlight through the village lanes even in broad daylight.