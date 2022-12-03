Not Available

Budhni, a poor girl from Bihar’s Mushar community, is split between her desire to study and her family’s demand for marriage. She agrees to marry Sugan after he promises her to let her continue her studies. After marriage, she faces another challenge ending the practice of open defecation. Sugan again supports and facilitates her with innovative makeshift toilet in the house. Bhor captures the nuances and emotions that define the relationship between Budhni and Sugan as she fights for education and sanitation.