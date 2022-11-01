Not Available

Unni is a share broker in Coimbatore and leads a comfortable life with his wife Latha and daughter Lakshmi/Lechu . Into the cosiness of such a living intrudes a strangerwho introduces himself as Jose. Cashing in on Unni's forgetfulness, Jose goads him into believing that he is Unni's 7th grade classmate. However, a sense of insecurity pervades, with the unwelcome guest – alcoholic and somewhat eccentric – pitching for an extended stay. Unni's misgivings about the 'mystery man' and his ulterior motives proves true, when his confidant and classmate, Dr Alex Varghese (Murali Gopy), on consultation, reaffirms his doubts that they had no schoolmate in the name of Jose.