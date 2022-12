Not Available

A psychological thriller ‘Brame’ is based on an incident that happened in Kundapura taluk. Director Charaj Raj of ‘Subba Maththu Subbi’ has added more flavors to this real incident based cinema. The film centers on a ward boy in the hospital. It is filled with comedy, action and thrills in a good entertainment package says director Charan Raj. You would get different types of ‘Brame’ in social life watching this film.