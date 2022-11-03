Not Available

Bhrantibilas is a 1963 Bengali film based on the 1869 play Bhranti Bilas by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, which is itself based on William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors. Although the original play was set in an unspecified, but distant past, the film relocates the story to modern day India. The film tells the story of a Bengali merchant from Kolkata and his servant who visit a small town for a business appointment, but, whilst there, are mistaken for a pair of locals, leading to much confusion.