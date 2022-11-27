Not Available

The story of your movie Beht is a film directed and written by Abbas Rafie and produced by Mohammad Neshat. The story of this film is about a couple from the middle class of Iran today, after 20 years of separation, now that they have found each other, to strengthen this love, they tie the fate of their children with a couple from the lower class of society, unaware that this is the beginning of collapse. Both are families. About the movie Beht The film Beht, directed by Abbas Rafiei, was made in 2017. This film is a product of Iran in the family and social genre. In this film, Mahtab Keramati, Rana Azadivar, Alireza Agakhani, Mohammad Reza Rahbari have acted as artists.