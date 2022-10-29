Not Available

Bi, Don't Be Afraid

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In an old house in Hanoi, Bi, a 6-year-old child lives with his parents, his aunt and their cook. His favorite playgrounds are an ice factory and the wild grass along the river. After being absent for years, his grandfather, seriously ill, reappears and settles at their house. While Bi gets closer to his grandfather, his father tries to avoid any contact with his family. Every night, he gets drunk and goes and see his masseuse, for whom he feels a quiet strong desire. Bi's mother turns a blind eye on it. The aunt, still single, meets a 16-year-old young boy in the bus. Her attraction to him moves her deeply.

Cast

Thanh Minh PhanBi
Thi Kieu Trinh NguyenThe mother
Nguyen Ha PhongThe father
Thuy Hoaaunt
Trần TiếnThe grandfather
Mai ChauThe nanny

