A sensitive love triangle helmed by one of Shaw era's top directors, Chin Chien. A psychiatrist taking a room at an old friend's apartment soon discovers an insane woman living in a neighboring flat. As the doctor gradually heals the woman he also falls in love with her. The problem arises the friend's daughter confesses her love to him as well. Misunderstanding and mistaken passions soon lead to broken hearts and an emotional confrontation to the love triangle.