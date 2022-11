Not Available

Beatriz, an 18-year-old girl, tries to return to life after a heartbreak. Working in her mother’s flowershop, she spends the days with her friends Naty and Fabiba. She decides to join a troupe of amateur clowns dedicated to charity work. In the group, Bia discovers her inner clown, Tutu, and falls in love with Daniel, o boy that studies cinema and acts as a mute clown.