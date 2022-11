Not Available

In Belarus, the totalitarian regime cracks down on all opposition. Anyone criticizing the dictator risks imprisonment and torture. Our film, Belarusian Waltz is on the incredible personal story of the performance artist Alexander Pushkin, who is one of very few who is not scared. Facing grave consequences he organizes public stunts that mock president Lukashenka. Through his art and sense of humour we take a deep dive into the soul of the Belarusian people.