Bianca Beauchamp All Access 2: Rubberized

Builds up on the original's idea of a fetish-reality-documentary melting pot following international latex fetish icon Bianca Beauchamp and her kinky friends day and night during a 3-day fetish event, on stage, behind the scenes, at home even!, and this time with a lot more latex extravagance and glamor! Following Bianca & her friends escapades offers a unique perspective on the subject of fetish, often considered taboo by many, and sheds a fun light into a world where cameras are usually frown upon. The result is a fun and captivating ride demystifying international fetish events, its artists, top models and party people. The film was shot at the Montreal Fetish Weekend 2007. Written by Martin Perreault
View Full Cast >