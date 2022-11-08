Bianca Beauchamp All Access 2: Rubberized

Not Available

Builds up on the original's idea of a fetish-reality-documentary melting pot following international latex fetish icon Bianca Beauchamp and her kinky friends day and night during a 3-day fetish event, on stage, behind the scenes, at home even!, and this time with a lot more latex extravagance and glamor! Following Bianca & her friends escapades offers a unique perspective on the subject of fetish, often considered taboo by many, and sheds a fun light into a world where cameras are usually frown upon. The result is a fun and captivating ride demystifying international fetish events, its artists, top models and party people. The film was shot at the Montreal Fetish Weekend 2007. Written by Martin Perreault