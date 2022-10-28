Bianca Del Rio's Rolodex of Hate

Not Available

Bianca Del Rio, season 6 winner of Rupaul's Drag Race, is hilariously hateful in this stand-up comedy special. The self-described "clown in a gown" takes the audience on a journey through her childhood, pointing out the experiences that created the "Rolodex of Hate" in her brain. Along the way she takes a few detours to interact with the audience. No one is safe from her lightening quick lashes, but her victims hardly have time to feel the sting before she zips on to the next topic. This show is not for the faint of heart, so leave the prudes at church. Bianca is foul mouthed and unapologetic, but she points out that she's the biggest joke of all. The NY Times calls her "The Joan Rivers of the Drag World", and Joan Rivers herself called Bianca's humor "So funny! So sharp!"