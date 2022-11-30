Bianca Wu Body n' Soul Concert

Not Available

Hong Kong jazz-pop diva Bianca Wu held her fourth solo concert Body n' Soul at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts from December 18 to 20, 2015. Backed by her frequent partner New York Jazz Cats and Amy Winehouse's guitarist Robin Banerjee, the singer performed various newly rearranged songs including hit numbers "Winter," "Wake Up" and "Eastern Wind," as well as classic English songs Smooth Operator and How Deep Is Your Love. In addition to the songs from her Jazz Them Up cover album series, Bianca also reinterpreted Eason Chan's "When Grapes Are Ripe" and collaborated with George Lam for "Who is the Most Beloved" and Make Me Day.