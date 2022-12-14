Bianca Wu Nice & Easy Concert Live

Not Available

To promote her latest cover album Bianca Sings Tess, Bianca Wu and the New York Jazz Cats performed two concerts in the Hong Kong Cultural Center. In addition to songs from Bianca Sings Tess, the young songstress performed smooth, jazzy covers of pop hits like True Colors, Andy Lau's You're My Woman, Game of Love and Last Christmas. The concert was recorded with the highest audio standards, and the concert CD manufactured in the United States to ensure a top–quality aural experience for music fans. This concert release also includes the show on DVD.