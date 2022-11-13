Biancaneve e i Sette Nani

Not Available

Once upon a time a bad Queen, was pretending to be the most beautiful woman of the kingdom. but her young step daughter, Snow White, was really better...The rage of the bad Queen became very hard, so she decide to eliminate the sweet Snow White for ever! The man hunter who should have to kill the girl, didn't execute the misfit, because the beauty and innocence of Snow White! This porno version of SNOW WHITE has had amazing staying power -it currently ranks some 15 years after its release among the best-selling adult DVDs on the U.S. market. Reason is top-quality production values, a truly beautiful XXX actress as the heroine, and enough kinkiness, involving the dwarf actors, to satisfy the jaded tastes of porn fans.