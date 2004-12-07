2004

Bibi Blocksberg and the Secret of Blue Owls

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 7th, 2004

Studio

Bavaria Filmverleih- und Produktions GmbH

Poor Bibi - due to her bad marks in maths she has to spend the whole summer in the boarding school of Altenberg to scrape through a series of exams - otherwise she'd stay down in school, being forced to repeat the year. No camping, no white-water rafting, no vacation at all. So it doesn't surprise anyone that the young witch is quite disgruntled when arriving at Altenberg Castle. Her roommate is a touchy unpleassant fashion victim and headmaster Quirin Bartels is so muddle-headed that he can't even remember the names of his students properly. But then Bibi makes friends with Elea, a girl wheelchair-bound since a terrible accident where she also lost her beloved parents. Now Bibi is determined to help the sensitive Elea, searching a way to heal her from her palsy legs.

Cast

Monica BleibtreuWalpurgia
Katja RiemannBarbara Blocksberg
Ulrich NoethenBernhard Blocksberg
Marie Luise StahlElea Mischnik
Corinna HarfouchRabia von Katzenstein
Edgar SelgeQuirin Bartels

