Bibi & Tina 4: Tohuwabohu total

It's perfect pandemonium when Bibi and Tina meet a runaway boy with an attitude problem, who turns out to actually be a girl, named Adea. Adea‘s uncle is so narrow-minded and stubborn that even with all her magic spells, Bibi can't manage to get the two to reconcile. Meanwhile, Falkenstein Castle is being renovated, which is driving the Count to his wits' end. Especially since Alex is planning to hold a music festival at Falkenstein and is determined to go through with it over his father's objections. And if all that was not enough, Tina gets kidnapped. Despite the complete chaos, one thing is clear - in the end, real change comes from everybody working and pulling together, not by magic.