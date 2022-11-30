Bibian Mentel - LEEF

Not Available

48-year-old former snowboarder Bibian Mentel has been living with cancer for 21 years, received the bad news no less than fourteen times that the cancer was back. The result: one leg amputation, five lung operations, three neck operations, four back operations and 74 radiation treatments. In March 2019 she ended up in a wheelchair due to one of the back operations. Despite all the operations and radiation treatments, there are still numerous metastases in her body. Although the situation seems worrying and hopeless, Bibian and her family refuse to let that rotten disease determine everything. Documentary maker Jesse Bleekemolen (22 years old) followed Bibian for a year with a very intimate portrait as a result of fighting spirit and her dance with death.