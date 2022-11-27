Not Available

Tatarstan, Russia, a small Tatar village. An old woman, Bibinur Juhangir, sees a dream telling that she is going to die next Friday. She has to use the time rest to give all of her debts and to prepare for the departure. Suddenly criminal businessmen and land owners appear in the village. They are intending to sell the land, where now the old cemetery is. One of them, Jihangir, who is used to glamorous life of big cities having lived the most part of his life abroad, has now for the first time in his life arrived on Tartar land. The young man stays in Bibinur's house for the night, and she tells him about her life. She's ready to confront his companion and refuses to sell the land.