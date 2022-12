Not Available

After her father Suhada is imprisoned for a killing in self-defence, Sari and her mother drift into prostitution. When Suhada is out of prison and sees the sad lives of his wife and daughter, he is infuriated. He stabs Deny, the young man who is attracted to Sari, so that lands him again with the police. Deny’s father is against his son having a relationship with Sari. But Deny is the first one who slept with Sari so they continue their relationship for the sake of love.