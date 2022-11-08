Bible Battles

Not Available

In one of the most hostile lands on the planet, an ancient people called the Israelites forged an army and carved out an empire. Their ancient military exploits are described in one of history's most famous religious texts; the old testament of the Bible. But by reading between the religious lines, ancient military historians unlock the soldier's secrets of the bible by examining the weapons, the strategies; and the commanders, some of whom are unlikely warriors, like Abraham, Moses, and Deborah.