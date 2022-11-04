Not Available

"If Kevin Smith had made "Dogma" as his no-budget debut instead of "Clerks", the result might have been something like "Bible Madness." Scott Von Doviak, Film Threat Classic Underground Film exposing fraudulent soul winning techniques and the dark side of those currently representing bible based Christianity. Pete Jackson and Roger Bunyan knock on doors asking people, "If you were to die right now, would you go to Heaven?" Roger has political ambitions, contemplating a run as a stealth candidate. He plans to run on issues like synchronous stoplights, only to switch to moral issues once elected. Pete Jackson, played by Bart Aikens, meets Diana Murphy (played by Joanne Rubino) a woman who was abused by a church leader. She has rid herself of fundamentalist 'demons' by becoming a female bodybuilder competing on the circuit.