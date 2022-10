Not Available

This quirky documentary film tracks art dealer Harvey Jordan on his obsessive journey to find out about the mysteries of 'Bible Storyland', an ill fated Bible theme park intended to compete with Disney in 1960s Southern California. Complete with dream sequences, animation and of course, a curse, this fun film plumbs the depths of the many facets of 'Bible Storyland', and it's affects on Harvey and his family. -- IMDb Plot: Bible Storyland (2012)