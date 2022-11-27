Bibleman Powersource: Terminating the Toxic Tonic or Disrespect

Not Available

The new Bibleman man is on duty to defend kids from the dasturdly dirty deeds of the devil's dupes. Something has gone very wrong with the local little league team. They're dissing each other and their coaches, resulting in a complete breakdown of teamwork and fun. A fight for faith, With miles Peterson enjoying his retirement, Cypher, Biblegirl, and U.N.I.C.E. are intruduced to their new teamember, Josh Carpenter, the new Bibleman. Meanwhile the Wacky Protestor formulates a plan to create a world where there will be no Christian, no churches, no Bibles, and no God. -Amazon